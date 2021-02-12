Czech Republic: Benny Cristo to premiere his ESC entry on 16 February

The 2021 Czech Eurovision hopeful, Benny Cristo, will be premiering his Eurovision 2021 entry on Tuesday 16 February.

Benny Cristo‘s Eurovision 2021 entry has been determined via an internal selection. Benny Cristo was set to represent the Czech Republic at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam last year but the event was cancelled due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. CT, the Czech national broadcaster invited the artist to defend the Czech colours at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2021 Czech Eurovision entry is set to premiere on Tuesday 16 February at 19:00 CET. The song has been composed by Filip Vlcek.

Czech Republic in Eurovision

The Czech Republic debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Kabat and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best result in the contest in 2018 when Mikolas Josef placed 6th in Lisbon with his song Lie to me.

The Czechs have partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 7 times, out of which they have qualified to the Grand Final thrice, namely in 2016, 2o18 and 2019.

The central European land locked country has not been very lucky in the competition, after three consecutive years of poor results and non-qualification the Czechs withdrew from the contest in 2010 and returned back after a 5 year hiatus in 2016.

Benny Cristo was set to represent the Czech Republic at the 2020 Eurovision edition with his entry ‘Kemama‘.