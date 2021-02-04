Spain: Marvin Dietmann will be behind Blas Canto’s ESC staging

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced today that the internationally acclaimed Austrian creative director Marvin Dietmann will be the man behind Blas Canto’s Eurovision 2021 staging in Rotterdam.

Marvin Dietmann has been involved in the Eurovision Song Contest since 2011 and was the stage director behind Conchita‘s epic Eurovision 2014 winning perfomance. He was the stage director for Cezar Sampson (Austria 2018), Bulgaria 2011 and Germany 2017. This year he will be behind the staging of Spain, Cyprus and Austria at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Marvin has great experience when it comes to Eurovision as he has also worked as the stage and creative director at the event in recent years (2015-2019).

Marvin will be the stage director for Blas Canto’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam and for Blas’ live on tape performance and staging. He will be also involved in Blas’ staging and performance at the 2021 Spanish Eurovision Song Selection show where Blas will be performing 2 pontential ESC 2021 entries.

Dietmann is pleased and honoured to be working with Blas Canto and TVE at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

About Blas Canto

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Blas was set to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Universo‘ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID- 19 pandemic. He will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with a fresh song.

Source: RTVE