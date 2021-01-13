Finland: UMK 2021 acts unveiled: Aksel is back in the game!

YLE, the Finnish national broadcaster has unveiled the seven UMK 2021 candidates today.

A total of 7 acts will battle at the 2021 Finnish national final UMK. We have 2 familiar faces in the line up: Aksel (Finland 2020) and Laura Polvedere (Estonia 2005, 2017). UMK 2021 is scheduled to be held on 20 February without an audience.

The candidates

Oskr : Lie

: Lie Teflon Brothers x Pandora : I Love You

: I Love You Danny : Sinä Päivänä Kun Kaikki Rakastaa Mua

: Sinä Päivänä Kun Kaikki Rakastaa Mua Laura : Play

: Play Aksel: Hurt

Hurt Blind Channel : Dark Side

: Dark Side Ilta: Kelle Mä Soitan

All the competing entries will be released on digital platforms, YLE’s streaming service, Youtube and Spotify from 14-22 January.

The 7 candidates were selected via special jury. The 2021 Finnish Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined international UMK jury/ public voting deliberation.

Finland in Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 53 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Aksel was set to represent Finland at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Looking Back but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.