Eurovision 2021: The first postcard has been filmed: 1 done, 40 to go!

AVROTROS, the 2021 Eurovision host national broadcaster has kicked off recording the 2021 Eurovision postcards in the Netherlands. The first ESC 2021 postcard has been recorded!

One done and forty to go! The first Eurovision 2021 postcard has been filmed!

The 2020 Duch national broadcasters NPO, AVROTROS and NOS are working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary and magnificent show when Eurovision lands in Rotterdam next May. Preparations for the upcoming Eurovision edition are in full swing in the Netherlands, within a few weeks the EBU and the host Dutch broadcasters are expected to unveil the format of the competition (out of the proposed scenarios).

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is set to showcase the Netherlands via 41 introductory films.

The Concept

In 2020, the competing acts were set to film their respective postcards in the Netherlands partaking in local activities, but the concept for Eurovision 2021 will be different due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, hence the host broadcaster has come up with a new concept in order to record the postcards as it is not certain if the acts will be able to travel to the Netherlands to film their postcards.

In 2021 the competing acts will be presented to the audience via images shot in their respective countries which will be projected inside tiny houses which will be placed in different unique locations throughout the Netherlands.

The postcards will be produced by IDTV the same company which was set to produce the 2020 Eurovision postcards and will be filmed from March- April.

Mr. Gerben Bakker (Head of Show/Eurovision 2021) says:

We show these images on the framework of a so-called ‘tiny house’. We set up that house in different places in the Netherlands that suit the artist so that we get to know them well. The house is a central theme, precisely because our living rooms have never been more important than this year. And at the same time, we open up our home to the rest of the world. And for these tiny houses, we are looking for unique locations in the Netherlands; the most beautiful and special places in our country that we can portray spectacularly. The locations may be well-known locations, but we are certainly open to the as yet undiscovered gems that our country has to offer. Because the recordings will be shot wide and big, we must have enough space around the house to be able to place it and film it.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.