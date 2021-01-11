France: France 2 unveils national final jury

France 2, the French national broadcaster, has unveiled further details regarding the forthcoming French national final: Eurovision France: C’est Vous Qui Décidez!

The French national broadcaster has shed more light on the upcoming French national final and unveiled the names of the special jury:

Amir (France 2016)

(France 2016) Marie Myriam ( France 1977)

( France 1977) Jean-Paul Gaultier

Duncan Laurence (Netherlands 2019)

(Netherlands 2019) Natasha St-Pier (France 2001)

(France 2001) Chimène Badi

André Manoukian

Elodie Gossuin

Agustín Galiana

Michèle Bernier

About the French national final

The French national final is set to be held in Paris, the venue and date are yet to be determined. The 2021 French national final will see 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam and will be hosted by Stephan Bern. The 2020 French Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 jury- public voting deliberation.

The show will consist of 2 rounds:

Round 1 – The top 7 acts after a public deliberation will proceed to round 2 along with 1 act selected by the jury.

– The top 7 acts after a public deliberation will proceed to round 2 along with 1 act selected by the jury. Round 2- A total of 8 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2021. The winner will be determined via a 50/50 jury-audience deliberation.

The Candidates

LMK – Magique

– Magique Ali – Paris Me Dit

– Paris Me Dit Casanova – Tutti

– Tutti Barbara Pravi – Voilà

– Voilà Cephaz – On A Mangé Le Soleil

– On A Mangé Le Soleil Amui – Maeva

– Maeva Andriamad – Alléluia

– Alléluia Philippine – Bah Non

– Bah Non Juliette Moraine – Pourvu Qu’on M’Aime

– Pourvu Qu’on M’Aime 21 Juin Le Duo – Peux-Tu Me Dire?

– Peux-Tu Me Dire? Terence James – Je T’Emmènerai Danser

– Je T’Emmènerai Danser Poney X – Amour Fou

France in Eurovision

France debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in the very first contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The French nation has won the event 5 times: 1958, 1960, 1962, 1969, 1977. France has hosted the Eurovision the contest on 3 occasions : Cannes (1959,1961) and Paris (1978).

Tom Leeb was set to represent France at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ The Best In Me’ but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.