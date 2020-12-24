Merry Christmas from the ESCToday Team!

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani December 24, 2020 12:45 pm 12 views

The ESCToday team would like to wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas! All over the world everyone gathers under the same roof, whether it is friends or family during the Christmas season. We wish you all the best of health, happiness, prosperity, wealth, love and peace. May all your wishes come true in 2021!

Rotterdam City Hall at Christmas ( Photo Credit: City of Rotterdam)

We would like to wish all our readers all over the world:

Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noël, Feliz Natal, Frohe Weihnachten, God Jul, Vrolijk kerstfeest, Καλά Χριστούγεννα, Sretan Bozic, Crăciun fericit, Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus, С Рождеством Христовым, З Різдвом Христовим, Hyvää Joulua! Щасливого Різдва, חג מולד שמח!

At Christmas, friends and family unite together to celebrate under the same roof. The Eurovision Song Contest is very similar, as singers, fans and delegations from all over Europe unite together during 2 weeks under the same roof sharing the beautiful language of music!

The most modern and innovative city in the Netherlands, Rotterdam, will have the honour of welcoming the Eurovision razzmatazz for the very first time in Eurovision history in 2021.

We wish you all the best of health, happiness, peace and love. We hope you enjoy the festivities and may all your wishes come true! Sing, dance and party! Thank you!

With love,

The ESCToday team

Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani

Head of International Relations & Communications

Sanjay (Sergio) joined esctoday.com in December 2006 as an editor. He was appointed as the Head of Press of ESCToday.com in 2011. Hereafter in 2016 he was promoted as the Head of International Relations & Communications at ESCToday. Sergio has covered the Eurovision Song Contest live 19 times since 2000, having worked for several international magazines and media outlets.

