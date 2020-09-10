Two Israeli Eurovision queens, Netta and Sarit Hadad, have joined forces and released the cover remix version of Hedva Amrani’s 70’s mega hit ‘Belev Echad’.

Hedva Amrani competed at the 1978 Israeli Eurovision national final and tied with Yizhar Cohen for the golden ticket to Eurovision 78 with her entry ‘Belev Echad‘. IBA decided to send Yizhar Cohen to Paris who eventually gave Israel its Eurovision victory with his evergreen ‘A-ba-ni-bi’.

Eventhough Hedva Amrani didn’t get the chance to represent Israel at the 1978 Eurovision Song Contest in Paris ‘Belev Echad‘ went on to become a massive hit in Israel and earned itself a coveted place in the country’s musical history.

42 years on two of Israel’s most sought after artists, Netta Barzilai ( Israel 2018) and Sarit Hadad (Israel 2002) have joined forces and released a remix cover version of ‘Belev Echad’.

Sarit Hadad in Eurovision

Sarit Hadad is an established well known artist in Israel. She represented Israel at the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallin with her entry ‘Light a candle’.

Netta in Eurovision

Netta represented Israel at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon and brought the Eurovision trophy back on Israeli soil for the fourth time in Eurovision history with her epic entry ‘Toy‘.