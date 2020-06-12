The 2019 Cypriot Eurovision representative, Tamta, has dropped a brand new single today titled ‘Yala’ featuring Stephane Legar.

Tamta has joined forces with Israeli singer Stephane Legar and come up with a new track ‘Yala‘. The song has been published in Greece by Minos Emi SA. ‘Yala‘ will be included in Tamta’s upcoming new EP ‘Awake‘.

You can listen to Tamta’s new single ‘Yala‘ feat. Stephane Legar on Spotify here.

About Tamta

Tamta is amongst the most sought after artists in Greece today having released released numerous albums and singles throughout her career.

The Georgian-born Greek artist attempted to partake at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 when she competed at the Greek national final with her entry With love. Then in 2015 she tried to go to Eurovision again but was not able to compete in the Greek national final as she missed the submission deadline reportedly with Alex P’s Unloved.

The Athens based star was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Cypriot flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Replay.