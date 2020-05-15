The Netherlands: NPO to rebroadcast Eurovision 1980 today

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest due to the coronavirus, Dutch national broadcast, NPO, has prepared a special Eurovision schedule during this week including the special alternate ESC show ‘Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light’. Dutch fans are in for a treat as NPO is rebroadcasting the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest.

The 1980 Eurovision Song Contest was held in The Hague, the Netherlands on the 19 April and organized by Dutch public broadcast NOS.

NOS stepped in to host the 1980 Eurovision edition as Israel’s IBA declined to host the event for a second consecutive year.

The Dutch welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the fourth time having hosted the event in Hilverum (1958), Amsterdam (1970) and The Hague (1976) before.

A total of 19 countries partook in the competition with many celebrated and established acts: Katja Ebstein (Germany), Maggie McNeal (Netherlands), Ajda Pekkan (Turkey), Samira Ben-Said (Morocco), Anna Vissi (Greece), Jonhnny Logan (Ireland), Jose Cid (Portugal) etc. The contest was hosted by Marlous Fluitsma.

Each country sent in its own presenter to introduce its respective act.

You can watch the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest today:

The 1980 Eurovision Song Contest will be rebroadcast today at 13:20 CEST on NPO 2.

Johnny Logan won the 1980 Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland with his evergreen entry ‘What’s Another Year‘.