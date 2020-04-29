Russia: Sergey Lazarev drops new single ‘Posledniy Den’ Pompei’

Two time Russian Eurovision representive, Sergey Lazarev, has released a brand new single titled ‘Posledniy Den’ Pompei’.



The Russian superstar, Sergey Lazarev, is in full steam these days touring Russia and releasing new music. He has dropped a brand new song ‘Posledniy Den’ Pompei‘. Sergey’s new track has been released by Sony Music Entertainment and has been composed and penned by Alekseev Anatoliy Anatolievich.

The song has also been released on the following digital platforms: Google Play, Apple Music, Itunes and Yandex Music.

Sergey in Eurovision

Sergey Lazarev tried to participate at the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest when he competed in the Russian national final with his entry Flyer, but lost out to Dima Bilan who went on to represent Russia in Belgrade and gave Russia its 1st Eurovision victory.

The Russian star had to wait for 8 years in order to grace the Eurovision stage.

In 2016 he was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Russian flag at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest. He won the public televoting and placed 3rd after the combined jury/televoting deliberation with his epic entry You are the only one.

This year Sergey returned to the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time. Lazarev represented Russia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with Scream, achieving an honorable 3rd place in the Grand Final, thus equalling his ESC 2016 result.

Both Sergey’s Eurovision entries have been produced and composed by the Eurovision Dream Team ( Dimitris Kontopoulos, Philip Kirkorov, Fokas Evangelinos and Ilias Kokotos).

About Lazarev

Today Lazarev is amongst the most popular and established Russian artists in his homeland. He has released many albums and has a great repertoire and career behind him. Sergey has gained much name, fame and recognition both in Russia and its neighbouring countries thanks to his epic concert and songs.

Sergey Lazarev was born in 1983 and is a celebrated Russian singer, actor and TV presenter. At the age of 17, Sergey formed the group Smash!! along his friend Vlad Topalov. At the end of 2004 Smash!! split up at the peak of their success, hereafter Sergey Lazarev pursued a solo career.

His first solo album Don’t Be Fake became a bestseller. In 2010 Sergey signed a record contract with Sony Music Entertainment. Sergey won the most prestigious music and theater awards in Russia.

In 2015 Sergey Lazarev won all possible Russian music awards, including the First Russian National Music Award as the Best Singer of the Year. The tickets for his 2016 tour The Best in more than 55 cities in Russia were sold out almost immediately after announcement.

Sergey is also the Russian voice of cartoon and movie characters, such as Prince Arthur from Shrek The Third, Humphrey, the wolf from Alpha and Omega, and Troy Bolton (originally Zac Efron) from Disney’s High School Musical.