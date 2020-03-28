Spain: Blas Cantó appointed as Earth Hour Spanish ambassador

The 2021 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Canto, will be the Spanish ambassador at the 2020 Earth Hour today.

The Earth Hour is a global initiative by WWF to raise global warming and climate change awareness. Tonight Spanish national broadcaster, TVE, will be joining the project from 20:30- 21:30 CET for the 12th consecutive year with Blas Canto as the 2020 Spanish Earth Hour Ambassador.

Blas Canto says:

We will be going out to our balconies to tell the planet that it can take a break from so much electrical consumption.

Spanish householders will be shutting off their electrical appliances/lights and will be going out to their terraces/ balconies and flashing their torches/ mobile phone lights, using morse code between 20:30-21.30 CET.

Normally Spain holds a special concert in Madrid for Earth Hour, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the country is under lock-down and everyone will be partaking in the Earth Hour initiave from home under the #StayHome aka #QuedateEnCasa initiative.

Blas was selected via an internal selection to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. He was set to sing Universo in Rotterdam.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 he nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.