More and more countries are confirming their ESC 2020 hopefuls for Eurovision 2021, following the cancellation of this year’s Eurovision edition. The latest ountry to do so is Israel, its national broadcaster, KAN, has announced that Eden Arlene will represent Israel at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KAN, has decided to invite Eden Arlene to fly the Israeli flag at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Thus Israel joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation in Eurovision 2021 and invited their ESC 2020 hopefuls back to the competition next year.

Eden was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi.

About Eden Arlene

Eden was born and raised in Jerusalem and is of Ethiopian origin. The 19 year old Israeli Eurovision hopeful is now preparing for the 2020 Israeli Eurovision song selection show.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

In 2019 Kobi Marimi defended the Israeli colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry Home.