Eurovision 2020: Glennis Grace to grace the Grand Final

The 2020 Eurovision Host broadcaster, AVROTROS, has revealed that Dutch superstar Glennis Grace will be gracing the stage at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Rotterdam.

Glennis Grace represented the Netherlands at the 2005 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv with her entry My Dream Impossible. Glennis will be one of of the interval acts at the ESC Grand Final on 16 May.

Today Glennis is one of the Netherlands’ most sought after artists today, she has come a long way since her Eurovision days.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: AVROTROS