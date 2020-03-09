Malta: Destiny releases her Eurovision entry ‘All Of My Love’

The 2020 Maltese Eurovision representative, Destiny, has released Eurovision entry ‘All Of My Love’.

The 2020 Maltese Eurovision entry has composed by Synphonix Music, Bernarda Brunovic, Borislav Milanov, Sebastian Arman, Dag Lundberg, Joacim Persson, Cesar Sampson (Austria 2018).

The song has been penned by Bernarda Brunovic, Borislav Milanov, Sebastian Arman, Dag Lundberg, Joacim Persson.

Destiny is no new face on the Eurovision scene. She won the right to represent Malta at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest after winning the 2nd edition of X Factor Malta few months back.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 31 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 32nd ESC participation.