Hej från Sverige! Our hearts beat tonight from Stockholm, where the very last national final event of the season will be held! Our long trip around Sweden is coming to an end, with the Grand Final of the country’s annual selection show Melodifestivalen!

Twelve qualified acts will take to the stage of Friends Arena tonight, all hoping to be the ones who will perform on the stage in Rotterdam this May. Will Sweden continue the extremely successful course of recent years in the new decade?

The participants

8 of these entries qualified from the 4 semi-final evenings, that were staged in several cities around Sweden, while the rest 4 were the winners of the Andra Chansen round, which took place last Saturday in the city of Eskilstuna . The running order of tonight’s final is as follows:

Victor Crone – Troubled waters Paul Rey – Talking in my sleep The Mamas – Move Mohombi – Winners Hanna Ferm – Brave Méndez feat. Alvaro Estrella – Vamos Amigos Dotter – Bulletproof Robin Bengtsson – Take a chance Mariette – Shout it out Felix Sandman – Boys with emotions Anna Bergendahl – Kingdom come Anis Don Demina – Vem e som oss

Unlike in the semi-finals and the Second Chance round, tonight’s outcome will be determined both by the public, as well as an international jury which will be consisting of members from:

Australia

Austria

Armenia

France

Iceland

Israel

Malta

The Netherlands

Both voting bodies will contribute equally to the formation of the eventual result.

How to watch

The first semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2020 starts tonight at 20:00 CET, live from Sweden. Local viewers may switch channels to SVT1, while international followers of the show will enjoy at SVT Play.

The show’s winner will have the honour to fly the Swedish flag in Rotterdam. Who should be given the magic ticket? Let us know with a comment!

Sweden will compete in the first half of the first semi-final on 12 May.