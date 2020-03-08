Boa noite Europe, we have a winner! Portugal has determined the act who will follow into Conan Osiri’s footsteps, Elisa will defend the Portuguese colours at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam next May.

Elisa was crowned the winner of Festival da Cançao 2020 with ‘Medo De Sentir’ and will represent Portugal at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands.

The 2020 Portuguese Eurovision representative was determined via 50/50 regional jury-public televoting deliberation.

About the show

The Grand Final of Festival da Cançao was held at the Coliseu Comendador Rondao Almeida in Elvas, Portugal. A total of 8 acts battled for the right to fly the Portuguese flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in during tonight’s gala. The show was hosted by Filomena Cautela (Eurovision 2018 hostess) and Vasco Palmeirim.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Portugal will perform in the second half of the Second Semi-final on 14 May.