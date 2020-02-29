Time for the puzzle to be completed! The fifth and last pre-qualifying round of the Swedish national selection, Melodifestivalen 2020, has just passed through history! Tonight saw the famous Andra Chansen (Second Chance) show, where a total of 8 acts fought it out once again for a place in next week’s Grand Final!

8 songs which tried their best in the 4 semi-finals which took place around Sweden, were offered one more chance on the road to Eurovision 2020. Tonight’s participants managed to end up in the 3rd and 4th places of their semi-final. The show’s producers had allocated tonight’s participants into 4 duels, each of which will have only one survivor, who will grab the ticket to the final.

The show took place in the city of Eskilstuna, not very far away for capital Stockholm, which will be hosting next week’s Grand Final!

The duels

The 4 duels of tonight were (winner in bold):

The winners of each battle are joining the already-qualified finalists which are none other than:

The Mamas – Move

– Move Robin Bengtsson – Take a chance

– Take a chance Anna Bergendahl – Kingdom come

– Kingdom come Dotter – Bulletproof

– Bulletproof Mariette – Shout it out

– Shout it out Mohombi – Winners

– Winners Hanna Ferm – Brave

– Brave Victor Crone – Troubled waters

Melodifestivalen 2020 agenda

Semi-final 1: 1 February – Linköping

Semi-final 2: 8 February – Gothenburg

Semi-final 3: 15 February – Luleå

Semi-final 4: 22 February – Malmö

Second chance: 29 February – Eskilstuna

Grand Final: 7 March – Stockholm

The beautiful journey is soon coming to an end. Who will fly the Swedish flag at Eurovision 2020?