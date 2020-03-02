Serbia: Hurricane to Rotterdam!

Ladies and getlemen, Serbia has decided! RTS, the Serbian national broadcaster, held the Grand Final of Beovizija 2020 in Belgrade tonight with 12 act acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

Hurricane was crowned the winner of Beovizija 2020 and will have the grand honour of representing Serbia at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Hasta la vista.

Hasta La Vista – Official music video

The 2020 Serbian Eurovision entry and hopeful were determined via a combined jury/ public televoting deliberation. Beovizija 2020 was hosted by Dragan Kosjerin, Kristina Radenkovi, Jovan Radomir and Stefan Popovic.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Serbia used its traditional national selection Beovizija in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Tel Aviv. Nevena Bozovic won the the golden ticket to Israel and defended the Serbian colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Kruna, achieving a 18th place in the Grand Final.