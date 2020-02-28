Good evening Europe this is Minsk calling! We are travelling to Belarus tonight for their national final where a total of 12 candidates will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

The 2020 Belarusian national final will be held at the Belarusfilm Filming Pavillion in Minsk.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2020 Belarusian national final at 20:00 CET (22:00 local time) via the following channels:

Belarus 1

Belarus 24

Belarus 1 webstream

Belarus 24 webstream

About the show

A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. The show will be hosted by Helena Meraai and Evgeny Perlin.

The 2020 Belarusian Eurovision entry will be determined via combined jury/televoting deliberation.

The Participants

NАPОLI – Dоn’t let me dоwn Sasha Zaharik – Rоcky Rоad Anastasiya Malashkevich – Invisible CHАKRАS – La-ley-la Anastasiya Glamоzda – Burning again Anastasiya Razvadоvskaya – Hellо Yan Yarоsh – Fire Angelika Pushnоva – True Lоve Dariya Hmelnickaya – Оn Fire АURА – Baranі svae KeySi – Chili Pepper VАL – Yes, I see

Belarus in Eurovision

Belarus debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the event was achieved in 2007 when Koldun placed 6th in Helsinki.

Belarus has competed 16 times in the contest and has not missed the competition since its debut. The Belarusians have only made it six times to the Grand Final in their 15 year Eurovision history.