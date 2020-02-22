We are heading all the way to Kyiv tonight for the Grand Final of Vidbir 2020 where a total of six acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam!

Ukraine is back in the game after a year’s absence from the competition. Six acts will be competing for the right to represent Ukraine at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Kyiv.

How to watch?

You can follow the 2020 Ukrainian national final from 18:00 CET (19:00 local time) on the following channels:

About the show

The 2020 Ukrainian national final will be held in Kyiv tonight with a total of 6 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. The show will be hosted by Serhiy Prytula.

The 2020 Ukrainian Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 professional jury-public televoting deliberation.

The Participants

Krutь – 99 Jerry Heil –Vegan Go_A -Solovey David Axelrod –Horizon Khayat –Call for Love Tvorchi –Bonfire

The Jury

Tina Karol (Ukraine 2006) , Vitalii Drozdov and Andreiy Danilko (Verka Serduchka/ Ukraine 2007) compose the 2020 Ukrainian national final jury panel. The 3 judges will be responsible to deliberate the 2020 Ukrainian Eurovision representative along with the public voting.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 9 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 15 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) and 4th placing (2011).