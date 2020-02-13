Belgium: Hooverphonic to release their Eurovision entry on 17 February

The 2020 Belgian Eurovision hopefuls, Hooverphonic, are set to release their Eurovision entry for Rotterdam on Monday 17 February.

More and more countries are releasing their Eurovision 2020 entries, Belgium is set to release Hooverphonic‘s Eurovision entry next Monday 17 February.

Hooverphonic were selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Belgian colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

About Hooverphonic

Hooverphonic is an internatioanally acclaimed Belgian music band with a career spanning over 25 years, having performed in the USA and throughout Europe. The band has released many albums and achieved many international hits: Mad About You, Badaboum, 2 Wicky, Romantic and Eden.

Belgium in Eurovision

Belgium debuted at the Eurovision in 1956 and is one of the founder members of our beloved contest. The country has won the competition once, namely in 1986 when Sandra Kim was crowned the winnner in Bergen with her epic entry J’aime la vie.

In 2019 Belgium selected Eliot via an internal selection to fly the Belgian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry Wake up. Despite a great performance he failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.