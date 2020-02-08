Australia held its second national final today in its quest to determine its 2020 Eurovision entry and hopeful. Montaigne was crowned the winner of Eurovision 2020: Australia Decides and will have the grand honour of representing Australia at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The 2020 Australian Eurovision entry and representative was determined via a mixed jury/public televote deliberation.Montaigne will defend the Australian colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Rotterdam, the Netherlands with Don’t break me.

Montaigne won the Aussie national final with a total of 107 votes.

A total of 10 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020 and the right to fly the Aussie flag in Rotterdam!

The 2020 Aussie national final Eurovision 2020: Australia Decides was co-produced by SBS and Blink TV Australia. The show was hosted by radio host, presenter and music buff Myf Warhurst, and comedian Joel Creasey.

Dami Im (Australia 2016), Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden 2015) and Kate Miller Heidke (Australia 2019) performed during the show.

The 2020 Australian national final was held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia for the consecutive time.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.