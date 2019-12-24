Merry Christmas from the ESCToday Team!

The ESCToday team would like to wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas! All over the world everyone gathers under the same roof, whether it is friends or family during the Christmas season. We wish you all the best of health, happiness, prosperity, wealth, love and peace. May all your wishes come true in 2020!

We would like to wish all our readers all over the world:

Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noël, Feliz Natal, Frohe Weihnachten, God Jul, Vrolijk kerstfeest, Καλά Χριστούγεννα, Sretan Bozic, Crăciun fericit, Priecīgus Ziemassvētkus, С Рождеством Христовым, З Різдвом Христовим, Hyvää Joulua! Щасливого Різдва, חג מולד שמח!

At Christmas, friends and family unite together to celebrate under the same roof. The Eurovision Song Contest is very similar, as singers, fans and delegations from all over Europe unite together during 2 weeks under the same roof sharing the beautiful language of music!

In 2019, Tel Aviv played host to the Eurovision Song Contest for the very first time in Eurovision history thanks to Netta’s iconic victory in 2018. KAN and Israel mesmerised Europe with a magnificent and exciting show. Delegations, singers and fans were treated to the best of Israeli hospitality.

Duncan Laurence mesmerised Europe with his power ballad Arcade, giving the Netherlands its fifth Eurovision victory and thus taking us to the port city of Rotterdam, in the new year.

The most modern and innovative city in the Netherlands, Rotterdam, will have the honour of welcoming the Eurovision razzmatazz for the very first time in Eurovision history in 2020.



We wish you all the best of health, happiness, peace and love. We hope you enjoy the festivities and may all your wishes come true! Sing, dance and party! Thank you! With love, The ESCToday team

Cover photo credit: Guido Pijper /rotterdammakeithappen.nl